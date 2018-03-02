What to Know Rain is expected to range from 1.50' to 3' in the foothills.

Officials expect a powerful winter storm to slam burn scar areas in Southern California.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds has been set as an evacuation site for Santa Barbara County residents. Large animals will be accepted there

Thousands of Santa Barbara County residents were under an evacuation order Friday due to a winter storm that triggered a flash flood warning in an area devasted by an onslaught of rain in January.

The warning comes nearly two months after deadly mudslides claimed 21 lives in the seaside town of Montecito after the first significant storm of the season. Officials urge those who live in areas under the warning to move to higher ground.

The warning expired at about 6:45 a.m. There were reports of only minor debris and mud flows after the most severe part of the storm moved through the region.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Thursday for burn scar areas as tens of thousands of residents in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria were affected by the order. Those who live in areas under the mandatory evacuation were ordered to leave their homes by 6 p.m.

"The decision to evacuate these areas is being made out of an abundance of caution," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Brown said in a statement. "Community members should check with their neighbors to see if they need help to evacuate."

Officials also advised everyone to be "radio ready" in case the power gets out. Fire departments in the affected areas increased staff.

California Highway Patrol announced it will close the 101 Freeway if needed, but it remained open as of 4:30 a.m.

Debris flow was reported at 4:15 a.m. Friday on Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon road, according to CHP. The debris spead across 14 feet in the Thomas burn area.

CHP reported "siginificant flooding" at 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Valley Lane and Highway 192 in Montecito.

No structural damage or injuries were reported as of 4:45 a.m.

In wake of the storm, the Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Large animals will be accepted at the center and those with such animals are asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332.

For more information on weather warnings in Santa Barbara County, visit here.

