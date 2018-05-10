Teenager Stands Up For Mother, Stabs Attacker in South LA

A teenager rushed to defend his mother and sister after they were attacked by a group of panhandlers. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Published 28 minutes ago)

A man was stabbed in South Los Angeles Wednesday, after a teenager stood up for his mother and sister under attack at a flower stand.

Street vendor Lucia Flores, 19, was still rattled hours after panhandlers attempted to rob her and her 40-year-old mother at their pop-up flower stand.

"They were asking for money," Flores says. "They said, 'You better give us your money because I could go bring people, guys, to go kill you guys!'"

She said the men hit her, too.

Her brother saw it all from his flower stand across the street and ran over to defend his mother and sister.

"One of the guys that was messing with them said, 'Man, you better leave before we beat you all up,'" Arturo Flores says. "There were like five of them."

He adds, "He was trying to hit my mom with a piece of metal, a piece of metal in her back, so I stabbed one of them. They all started hitting us back."

The knife, which is normally used to cut thorns off the flowers, was lost somewhere in the struggle.

At the end of the night, the Flores family is still rattled by the day's events, but with Mother's Day on the horizon, no one can question why Arturo Flores ran across and took the evasive action.

Police say the man Arturo Flores stabbed in the chest was rushed to the hospital and later arrested. Officials are searching for up to five accomplices.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department 77th Division at 213-485-4164.