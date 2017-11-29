Floyd Mayweather's $26 Million Beverly Hills Home Burglarized - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Floyd Mayweather's $26 Million Beverly Hills Home Burglarized

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    Getty Images

    The $26 million Beverly Hills mansion belonging to prolific and cocky boxer Floyd Mayweather was burglarized, according to police.

    The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 21 and 28 when the sparing champ was not home.

    Luggage, sunglasses and accessories were taken, but no details on how much all the loot cost was provided, per the Beverly Hills Police Department.

    There was no suspect description available.

    Oscar De La Hoya's Ex-Big Bear Training Site Sells for $1.5M

    [NATL-LA] Oscar De La Hoya's Former Big Bear Training Compound Sells for $1.5M
    Getty Images/Bob Angilella

    Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices