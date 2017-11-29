The $26 million Beverly Hills mansion belonging to prolific and cocky boxer Floyd Mayweather was burglarized, according to police.

The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 21 and 28 when the sparing champ was not home.

Luggage, sunglasses and accessories were taken, but no details on how much all the loot cost was provided, per the Beverly Hills Police Department.

There was no suspect description available.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.