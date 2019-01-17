Flu Death: Santa Ana Woman Dies from Flu-Related Illness

What to Know A Santa Ana woman died this month from complications related to the flu.

A Santa Ana woman died this month from complications related to the flu, prompting Orange County officials to emphasize the importance of getting flu shots Thursday.

The woman had "underlying health conditions" as well as the influenza A virus, according to Jessica Good of the Orange County Healthcare Agency.

Officials cited federal privacy laws that prevented them from providing information on how old the woman was and what date she died.

The woman was younger than 65, Good said.

"This is an important reminder that influenza can cause serious illness, particularly in persons with underlying health conditions," County Health Officer Dr. Eric Handler said. "Everyone over six months of age should be vaccinated each year."

The county offers flu shots at no charge Thursdays at 1725 W. 17th St.