Fluffer Nutter Cupcakes Rock Back-to-School Cool - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Fluffer Nutter Cupcakes Rock Back-to-School Cool

Love banana and peanut butter and marshmallow, too? Find the limited-time sweet at your local Sprinkles.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    Sprinkles Cupcakes
    Is Fluffer Nutter one of your favorite comfort foods, in any form it takes? Best find your way to your nearest Sprinkles for this banana-meets-peanut-butter treat.

    What to Know

    • Sprinkles Cupcakes shops

    • Through Sunday, Aug. 25

    • $4.95-$5.95 (depending upon bakery)

    Picking a single classic afterschool treat?

    Now that is a toughie.

    We'd surely choose one perfect goodie, and then, after some consideration, we'd take our Pink Pearl eraser, the one in our pencil box, and erase, erase, erase, thinking we could find another foodstuff that signifies that time between the classroom and dinnertime.

    Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches are up there in the peckish pantheon, yes, as are cookies stowed in wax sleeves.

    These LA County Fair Foods Are Almost Fictional

    These LA County Fair Foods Are Almost Fictional
    LA County Fair

    But the Fluffer Nutter, as a banana-tasty, peanut buttery concept, towers above all in the school's-just-ended snackage department.

    Are you a Fluffer Nutter nut? Then find your nearest Sprinkles Cupcakes, before the Sunday, Aug. 25 draws to a close, to buy one of these school-cool sweets. 

    The cake part? That's the banana, while peanut butter frosting adds some glorious goo. There's a hint of marshmallow-based mellowness, too, one of the key ingredients of authentic Fluffer-Nutter-dom.

    Even if you haven't sat in a schooldesk for some years now, or even decades, you never truly lose your love of the afterschool nibble. And Fluffer Nutter, in all of its appetite-pleasing forms, continues to rule the afterschool.

    Unhand your pencil box, your Pink Pearl eraser, and your backpack, too, and get to your local Sprinkles now.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices