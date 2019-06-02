Flurry of More Than 50 Minor Earthquakes Strike Riverside County - NBC Southern California
Flurry of More Than 50 Minor Earthquakes Strike Riverside County

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago

    File Photo: More than 50 minor earthquakes strike Riveside County on June 2, 2019.

    A flurry of minor earthquakes struck Riverside County on Saturday and Sunday, with most of the quakes centered near Glen Avon, south of Fontana.

    At least eight earthquakes on Saturday and Sunday measured higher than 2.5 in magnitude. The larger quakes ranged anywhere from magnitude 2.6 to magnitude 3.4, with the largest of the shakers centered about three miles northeast of the city of Nuevo in Riverside County, according to the United States Geological Survey. That 3.4 magnitude quake early Sunday morning received 245 responses on the USGS's "Did You Feel It site."

    In all, there were more than 50 earthquakes measuring 1.0 magnitude or higher near Glen Avon on Sunday alone, according to the USGS.

