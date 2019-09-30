Flurry up, the Tram's Snow Contest Is Here

Snow-knowers, it is time to guess when "the first measurable inch of snow" will fall at the Palm Spring Aerial Tramway's Mountain Station. The contest opens on Oct. 1, 2019.

Hurrying up, when a literally cool competition first opens?

You'll probably want to, if you want to compete and possibly win a prize.

But you'll likely also want to flurry up, as well as hurry up, to keep up with the kick-off of a certain snowy showdown that will spotlight a location found at Mt. San Jacinto.

We're talking about the annual Snow-Guessing Contest at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which begins each and every year on the first day of October, without fail.

Without fail, and without frost, we should add.

For it is true: There's no snow in the forecast for Oct. 1, 2019, but there eventually will be, on a date soon to come, at the tram's Mountain Station.

Your job, as a guesser? You'll want to predict when "the first measurable inch of snow" will accumulate at the upper-elevation station, which is the oh-so-high terminus of the famous tramway.

Sometimes, that snowy inch happens in November. Sometimes, it is January. Having a hunch, and sending a postcard to the tram illuminating your prediction, is all that you need to do to enter.

So, yes, a stamp is involved. But if you win? You'll net not one but four tickets on the tram.

Sweet.

Promptness is important here, for "the first ten entries received with the correct date of the snowfall" will win those four admissions. Also? The ten winners will score a memento, too, depicting the tram.

So you have an inkling for ice? So you say that you totally know snow?

Then send a postcard, starting on Oct. 1, when the contest opens, to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, with your guess as to when that first inch of snow will be measured at Mountain Station, which sits at 8,516 feet up Mt. San Jacinto.

No postmarks before Oct. 1 will be accepted, and, yes, postcards must be postmarked. The address to send your "best-guess date" to is 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

