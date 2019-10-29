Fly for a $1 Deal on the Famous Skyslide - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Fly for a $1 Deal on the Famous Skyslide

OUE SkySpace LA is celebrating bypassing the million-visitor mark with savings on way-up-there fun.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 6 minutes ago

    OUE SkySpace LA
    Whoosh for the DTLA attraction between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 and enjoy one-dollar entry to OUE SkySpace LA and a Skyslide ride for another buck.

    What to Know

    • Friday, Nov. 1

    • $1 OUE SkySpace entry, $1 SkySlide ride

    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Counting to a million? That's going to take a long time, all told.

    Sliding down a fast slide? Super-fun, and typically speedy, so if you were to count out loud on your way down, you definitely wouldn't reach a million.

    But OUE SkySpace LA, home of the famous Skyslide, has counted up to a million over several successful months.

    The downtown attraction, which occupies the 70th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower, has now welcomed a million visitors since opening in June 2016.

    To celebrate this big number, OUE SkySpace LA is offering a low number to all guests who visit between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1: Entry for a buck.

    And, if you're up for whooshing down a clear slide, one that's attached to the exterior of the skyscraper at 70 floors up, then you can snag that experience for an additional dollar during that window.

    And speaking of windows? If you simply want to enjoy the OUE SkySpace LA views, and its picturesque observation deck, you can pay your $1 and skip the Skyslide.

    But if you get 'em both, for two dollars? Check out the savings: This combo typically is priced at $33.

    By the by, this offer is available there, at the box office, and not online.

    Can't make it the day after Halloween? The vibe will stay high at this high-up-there destination from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, when Skyslide rides will continue to be available for a dollar, once you've paid the regular admission to OUE SkySpace LA.

    That begins promptly at 1:01 p.m. on Nov. 1, and whooshes through to Tuesday, Nov. 22. And hurrah: You can buy this there, at OUE SkySpace LA, or online if you prefer.

    Happy first million, OUE SkySpace LA. You've got one of the most famous pieces of playground equipment in the world, only it isn't actually located at a playground, unless you consider the side of a building that's 70 stories up to be a playground in the air.

