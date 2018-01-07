After a record setting dry start to our water year, heavy rain is back in SoCal this week.
Sunday is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s, but everything changes Monday.
Light rain is expected for the Monday morning commute, with heavier and more widespread showers hitting the region as the day progresses. A flash flood watch goes into effect Monday at 4 p.m. and going though Tuesday night.
The rain will pose particular danger to areas battered by last year's December wildfires, which burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Those areas will be susceptible to flash floods and debris flows, especially Monday night into Tuesday, when rain will be at its heaviest, with anywhere between two and five inches expected to fall in the foothill and mountain areas.
"My concern is our newly formed burn scars will flood if we get more a .25" to .50" of rain an hour. With this type of system those amounts will be easy to get in the mountains," said NBC4 meteorologist Anthony Yanez.
Coastal, inland and valley areas are expected to receive one to two inches of rain, and the NWS also notes the possibility of thunderstorms.
The expected rainfall would be the most that the area has received since Feb. 17, 2017 when Los Angeles got 2.01 inches. In 2017, downtown Los Angeles experienced its driest March 1 through Dec. 31 since 1878, with only .69 of an inch of rainfall.
Rain amounts will vary, but most of us will receive .1" to 4" with 6 to18 inches of snow above 4,000 feet. A winter storm watch is also in effect for our mountains. Driving can be treacherous with west wind gusts up to 60 mph on the mountains with the snow.
To help residents prepare, the Los Angeles Fire Department will be providing sandbags at the following fire stations:
- 2 (Boyle Heights), CD 14 District Office, 2130 E. 1st. St., Los Angeles 90033
- 5 (Westchester/LAX Area), 8900 South Emerson Ave, (213) 485-6205
- 13 (Pico/Union area), 2401 W Pico Blvd, (213) 485-6213
- 18 (Granada Hills), Knollwood Country Club, 12024 Balboa Blvd, (818) 756-8618
- 19 (Brentwood), 12229 West Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8519
- 21 (South Los Angeles), 1192 East 51st St, (213) 485-6221
- 23 (Palisades Highlands), 17281 Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8523
- 24 (Shadow Hills/ Sunland), 9411 Wentworth St, (818) 756-8624
- 28 (Porter Ranch), 11641 Corbin Ave, (818) 756-9728
- 29 (Koreatown), 4029 W Wilshire Blvd, (213) 485-6229
- 36 (San Pedro), Peck Park - 560 N. Western Avenue, (310) 548-7580 (Dept. of Recs. & Parks)
- 38 (Wilmington), Banning Park, 1331 Eubank St, (310) 548-7538
- 41 (Hollywood Hills & Northwest), 1439 North Gardner, (213) 485-6241
- 42 (Eagle Rock), Council District 14 Office, 2035 Colorado Blvd., (323) 254-5195
- 43 (Palms), 3690 Motor Ave, (310) 840-2143
- 47 (El Sereno), 4575 Huntington Dr South, (213) 485-6247
- 70 (Northridge), 9861 Reseda Blvd, (818) 756-7670
- 71 (Bel Air, Beverly Glen, UCLA) 107 South Beverly Glen Blvd, (310) 575-8571
- 74 (Sunland/Tujunga), Council District 7 Office, 7747 Foothill Blvd, (818) 756-8674
- 77 (Sun Valley), 9224 Sunland Blvd, (818) 756-8677
- 84 (Woodland Hills), 21050 Burbank Blvd, (818) 756-8684
- 85 (Harbor City), Recreational Center, 24801 Frampton Ave, (310) 548-7585
- 85 (Harbor City), Normandie Recreation Center, 22400 S Normandie
- 86 (Toluca Lake), 4305 Vineland Ave, (818) 756-8686
- 88 (Sherman Oaks), 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd, (818) 756-8688
- 91 (Sylmar), Recreational Center, 14430 Polk St, (818) 367-5656
- 97 (Laurel Canyon/ Mulholland), 8021 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8697
- 98 (Pacoima), 13035 Van Nuys Bl, (818) 756-8698
- 106 (West Hills), 23004 Roscoe Blvd, (818) 756-8606
- 108 (Franklin Canyon), 12520 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8608
The storm moves out Tuesday night and we'll be dry the rest of the week.
City News Service contributed to this article.