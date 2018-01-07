FILE - A bicyclist rides along a flooded street as a powerful storm moves across Southern California on February 17, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. After years of severe drought, heavy winter rains have come to the state, and with them, the issuance of flash flood watches in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and the evacuation of hundreds of residents from Duarte, California for fear of flash flooding from areas denuded by a wildfire last year. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

After a record setting dry start to our water year, heavy rain is back in SoCal this week.



Sunday is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s, but everything changes Monday.

Light rain is expected for the Monday morning commute, with heavier and more widespread showers hitting the region as the day progresses. A flash flood watch goes into effect Monday at 4 p.m. and going though Tuesday night.

The rain will pose particular danger to areas battered by last year's December wildfires, which burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Those areas will be susceptible to flash floods and debris flows, especially Monday night into Tuesday, when rain will be at its heaviest, with anywhere between two and five inches expected to fall in the foothill and mountain areas.

"My concern is our newly formed burn scars will flood if we get more a .25" to .50" of rain an hour. With this type of system those amounts will be easy to get in the mountains," said NBC4 meteorologist Anthony Yanez.



Coastal, inland and valley areas are expected to receive one to two inches of rain, and the NWS also notes the possibility of thunderstorms.

The expected rainfall would be the most that the area has received since Feb. 17, 2017 when Los Angeles got 2.01 inches. In 2017, downtown Los Angeles experienced its driest March 1 through Dec. 31 since 1878, with only .69 of an inch of rainfall.

Rain amounts will vary, but most of us will receive .1" to 4" with 6 to18 inches of snow above 4,000 feet. A winter storm watch is also in effect for our mountains. Driving can be treacherous with west wind gusts up to 60 mph on the mountains with the snow.

To help residents prepare, the Los Angeles Fire Department will be providing sandbags at the following fire stations:

2 (Boyle Heights), CD 14 District Office, 2130 E. 1st. St., Los Angeles 90033



5 (Westchester/LAX Area), 8900 South Emerson Ave, (213) 485-6205



13 (Pico/Union area), 2401 W Pico Blvd, (213) 485-6213



18 (Granada Hills), Knollwood Country Club, 12024 Balboa Blvd, (818) 756-8618



19 (Brentwood), 12229 West Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8519



21 (South Los Angeles), 1192 East 51st St, (213) 485-6221



23 (Palisades Highlands), 17281 Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8523



24 (Shadow Hills/ Sunland), 9411 Wentworth St, (818) 756-8624



28 (Porter Ranch), 11641 Corbin Ave, (818) 756-9728



29 (Koreatown), 4029 W Wilshire Blvd, (213) 485-6229



36 (San Pedro), Peck Park - 560 N. Western Avenue, (310) 548-7580 (Dept. of Recs. & Parks)



38 (Wilmington), Banning Park, 1331 Eubank St, (310) 548-7538



41 (Hollywood Hills & Northwest), 1439 North Gardner, (213) 485-6241



42 (Eagle Rock), Council District 14 Office, 2035 Colorado Blvd., (323) 254-5195



43 (Palms), 3690 Motor Ave, (310) 840-2143



47 (El Sereno), 4575 Huntington Dr South, (213) 485-6247



70 (Northridge), 9861 Reseda Blvd, (818) 756-7670



71 (Bel Air, Beverly Glen, UCLA) 107 South Beverly Glen Blvd, (310) 575-8571



74 (Sunland/Tujunga), Council District 7 Office, 7747 Foothill Blvd, (818) 756-8674



77 (Sun Valley), 9224 Sunland Blvd, (818) 756-8677



84 (Woodland Hills), 21050 Burbank Blvd, (818) 756-8684



85 (Harbor City), Recreational Center, 24801 Frampton Ave, (310) 548-7585



85 (Harbor City), Normandie Recreation Center, 22400 S Normandie



86 (Toluca Lake), 4305 Vineland Ave, (818) 756-8686



88 (Sherman Oaks), 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd, (818) 756-8688



91 (Sylmar), Recreational Center, 14430 Polk St, (818) 367-5656



97 (Laurel Canyon/ Mulholland), 8021 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8697



98 (Pacoima), 13035 Van Nuys Bl, (818) 756-8698



106 (West Hills), 23004 Roscoe Blvd, (818) 756-8606



108 (Franklin Canyon), 12520 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8608

The storm moves out Tuesday night and we'll be dry the rest of the week.

City News Service contributed to this article.