A food bank in Orange County hopes to help hundreds of low-income families by giving them food several days per week.

The Second Harvest Food Bank opened a permanent store at Pacific Drive Elementary in Fullerton, with the goal of fighting the problem of indigence and famine in the community.

According to school authorities, 80 percent of that community depends on free or low-cost lunches.

Free food will not only be for the families of the school but also for anyone who needs the help.

"The Latino community feels very afraid of going to ask for resources. That is why we offer these services in schools or churches, so that people arrive quietly," said Egleth Padilla, president of the Parent Association.

It is estimated that fruits, vegetables, meats, canned goods, cereals and bread will be served to about 240 families per week, and everything will be free.

Padilla added, "There are people of legal age. We have veterans who live in our area. We have many students who go to university and do not have the resources to eat."

The Dolphin Market is located at Pacific Drive Elementary School, 1501 W. Valencia Drive in Fullerton.

The food bank will be open four days a week, from Monday to Thursday. People must make an appointment to visit the pantry and take what they need. The number to call is (855) 233-3362.

"You always have to take what you're going to serve, not what you do not need. Leave what another person might need, "said Luz Pelagio, who benefits from the food bank.

The requirements to obtain pantry supplies are simple, and you do not have to be a Fullerton resident.

"You only need to give your name and home information to find out how many people live there. Then we schedule an appointment the same day, " Monica Martinez, coordinator of the food bank Second Harvest, said.

