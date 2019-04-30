Orange County Food Bank Aims to Feed Hundreds of Low-Income Families - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Orange County Food Bank Aims to Feed Hundreds of Low-Income Families

The program hopes to help almost 240 families per week.

By Martín Plascencia

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Orange County Food Bank Aims to Feed Hundreds of Low-Income Families
    KVEA

    What to Know

    • The Second Harvest food bank opened a permanent store at Pacific Drive Elementary in Fullerton.

    • Free food will not only be for the families of the school, but also for anyone who needs the help.

    • People must make an appointment to visit the pantry and take what they need. The number to call is (855) 233-3362.

    A food bank in Orange County hopes to help hundreds of low-income families by giving them food several days per week.

    The Second Harvest Food Bank opened a permanent store at Pacific Drive Elementary in Fullerton, with the goal of fighting the problem of indigence and famine in the community.

    According to school authorities, 80 percent of that community depends on free or low-cost lunches.

    Free food will not only be for the families of the school but also for anyone who needs the help.

    "The Latino community feels very afraid of going to ask for resources. That is why we offer these services in schools or churches, so that people arrive quietly," said Egleth Padilla, president of the Parent Association.

    It is estimated that fruits, vegetables, meats, canned goods, cereals and bread will be served to about 240 families per week, and everything will be free.

    Padilla added, "There are people of legal age. We have veterans who live in our area. We have many students who go to university and do not have the resources to eat."

    The Dolphin Market is located at Pacific Drive Elementary School, 1501 W. Valencia Drive in Fullerton.

    The food bank will be open four days a week, from Monday to Thursday. People must make an appointment to visit the pantry and take what they need. The number to call is (855) 233-3362.

    "You always have to take what you're going to serve, not what you do not need. Leave what another person might need, "said Luz Pelagio, who benefits from the food bank.

    See Dramatic Sights at These National Parks in California

    [LA GALLERY] Photos: See the Dramatic Sights at These National Parks in California
    NPS

    The requirements to obtain pantry supplies are simple, and you do not have to be a Fullerton resident.

    "You only need to give your name and home information to find out how many people live there. Then we schedule an appointment the same day, " Monica Martinez, coordinator of the food bank Second Harvest, said.

    For more information click here.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices