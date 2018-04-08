The perfect event for Disney-loving foodies is upon us as the Disney Food and Wine Festival boasts delicious dishes and Instagram-worthy snacks for the event.
Now open through April 12, the event offers food galore of various kinds from Banh Mi sandwiches to veggie “meatball” subs. If you have a hankering for something sweet, you can try Mexican chocolate custard or go for something French such as lemon macaroons. When you’re ready to wash down your meal, sip on a refreshing mimosa or opt for a tangy michelada.
Put on your Mickey ears, grab your bibs and head over to the Disneyland Resort for this foodie haven.