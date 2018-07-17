PHOTOS: Top 10 List of World's Highest-Paid Entertainers 2018

Forbes released its list of the World's Highest-Paid Entertainers for 2018, and the top five top earners are all American.



In all, 17 countries have at least one representative on the list, and the 2018 list of top 100 celebrities combined for $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, which is a jump of 22 percent from 2017.



The top 10 all earned over $100 million, and the minimum to join the 100 club was $35 million.



Below is the list of Top 10 Highest Paid Entertainers for 2018, while the full list of 100 can be viewed here.