Luis Valbuena #18 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Anaheim, California. The Astros defeated the Angels 7-0.

Former Angels player Luis Valbuena died in a car accident in Venezuela, along with former MLB player Jose Castillo, their Venezuelan Winter League team announced early Friday.

"We're living a horrible tragedy," the Venezuelan baseball team Cardenales de Lara posted in Spanish on Twitter. "We lost two of our players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo in a car accident."

Valbuena, a 33-year-old free-agent infielder, played for the Cubs for three seasons from 2012 through 2014. He had most recently played for the Los Angeles Angels for two years before being released in August.

Over 11 total MLB seasons, Valbuena batted .226 with 114 home runs and 367 RBIs. In addition to the Cubs and Angels, he also spent time playing for the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Cub Luis Valbuena," the Cubs tweeted, adding, "The #Cubs organization sends its condolences to his family and friends."

Castillo, 37, spent five years in the MLB, with the Pirates from 2004 to 2007, last appearing with the Astros in 2008.

The car accident took place after a winter league game in Venezuela Thursday night, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Citing reports from Venezuela, the Chronicle said Castillo and Valbuena's car hit a rock in the road. Both men played in Thursday's game in Caracas, according to their team's website.