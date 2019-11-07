Former LAPD Chief Expected to Be Named Interim 'Top Cop'

Former LA Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to be named interim Chicago police chief, though the mayor's office would not confirm the move Thursday. NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern has the latest.

Former LA Police Chief Charlie Beck is expected to be named interim Chicago police chief, though the mayor's office would not confirm the move Thursday.

Beck comes highly recommended by the law enforcement community, with former LAPD chief and NYC police commissioner Bill Bratton calling the decision a "good move."

Although he has not confirmed if he would accept the position, there is speculation he might be named Friday and doing so would allow the police board to conduct its search for a permanent replacement.

Lightfoot would not confirm the rumors Wednesday, saying she has not begun the process of looking for a replacement for Johnson.

"I’ve seen a lot of speculation about different names, some of which are wildly offbase," she said at the time.

On another hand, Charlie Beck is 66 years old and mandatory CPD retirement age is 63, so the city would have to make an exception for him.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson however, will continue to serve as the city's top cop through the end of the year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed moments after Johnson announced plans to retire from his post Thursday.

"This is a tough moment for me personally," Lightfoot said. "We return him back to the loving arms of his wife and children."

Johnson is expected to stay in his role as the city works to find a replacement before the year's end.

"CPD needs strong leadership and I want the next top cop to continue making improvements to public safety and in the department that I love," Johnson said.

Lightfoot acknowledged Thursday that Johnson "continues to have my unwavering confidence and support."

"He took on a job he did not apply for at a time when our city could have come apart," she said.

Johnson made the major announcement following days of speculation and hints.

"It's time for someone else to pin these four stars to their shoulders," he said on the verge of tears in a press conference. "These stars can sometimes feel like carrying the weight of the world, but I'm confident that I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent."

Johnson acknowledged that being the city's top cop "has taken its toll."

"Taken a toll on my health, my family, my friends, but my integrity remains in tact," he said.

The decision comes days after Johnson, who is currently the center of an investigation, said he was considering retirement so he could spend more time with his family.

Johnson told reporters that his decision was not related to the recent investigation into an incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. He quoted former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in saying "thse are jobs of a lifetime but they're not for a lifetime."

Lightfoot said Johnson admitted to her that he "had a couple of drinks" before he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car last month at a stop sign.

Johnson initially said a change in medication triggered the incident and he felt "lightheaded" while driving, but Lightfoot later clarified during an interview with the Sun-Times that Johnson revealed "he had a couple of drinks with dinner."

Johnson underwent successful kidney transplant surgery in 2017. His private health battle at the time became public in January 2017 when he almost fainted at a news conference after he said a reaction to blood sugar medication made him lightheaded. Johnson's donated kidney came from his son.

Johnson's career in the top spot began in 2016 when Mayor Rahm Emanuel controversially appointed him as the city's new Interim Superintendent despite Johnson not being on the list of three finalists approved by the Chicago Police Board. Emanuel rejected those finalists and asked the board to conduct a new search. He ultimately picked Johnson, Chicago's chief of patrol at the time.

A total of 38 individuals applied for the job after Emanuel fired Former Supt. Garry McCarthy in the wake of the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Chicago's City Council unanimously approved Johnson's appointment in April 2016.

Because of his experience as a Chicago police officer, Johnson was touted by Emanuel for his internal knowledge and ability to boost morale among officers. Aldermen said at the time CPD looked up to Johnson and considered him to be a well-respected leader in the department.

"Rahm Emanuel saw something in me i didn't see in myself," Johnson said while announcing his retirement. "I led the nation's second largest police department ever since."

Early last month, a long-secret, 6,500-page inspector general's report on McDonald's shooting suggested Johnson should have fired more officers on the scene the night of the shooting.

Johnson defended himself, saying that when the case was unfolding, he was a senior member of the department but "not involved in any superintendent-level decisions on discipline following uses of force." He said he was not in a position at the time to receive investigative updates.

Lightfoot followed that a show of a support for Johnson. "I have full faith and confidence in Eddie Johnson as the leader of the Chicago Police Department," she said in a statement.

"Over the years, I have spoken at length with Superintendent Johnson about the shooting of Laquan McDonald, the police response that night and the days after," Lightfoot said in the statement. "Based on these discussions and my knowledge from other sources, there is nothing that gives me pause about the Superintendent's conduct related to that tragic event."

A week later, Johnson was found slumped behind the wheel of his car after a motorist called 911, according to Chicago police. In a press conference, Johnson said that he was examined by responding officers, and that a breathalyzer test was not administered at the scene.

In a statement, a Chicago Police Department spokesman said the department couldn't confirm the superintendent’s admission, or comment, due to an internal investigation that the superintendent himself called for in the wake of the incident.

Johnson said that he began feeling lightheaded while he was driving home from dinner, and that he pulled over his vehicle near his South Side home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

A passing motorist called 911 to report a motorist asleep at the wheel of his vehicle, and CPD officers responded to the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they checked Johnson's well-being and "did not observe any signs of impairment," according to a press release from the police department on Thursday.

Johnson ordered an internal investigation of the incident, citing the need for "transparency."

"Whether you are a police officer or a superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard," Johnson said through a spokesperson.

Johnson said he had visited his neurologist that same day, and he confirmed the superintendent's elevated blood pressure. The doctor advised him to visit an emergency room as a precautionary measure, but Johnson instead attended the Chicago police board's hearing later that night.

After the meeting, Johnson checked into an area hospital for observation, and he was released Oct. 18.

Days later, Johnson was targeted by President Donald Trump, who criticized him and Chicago's violence in both a speech and subsequent tweets.

Johnson publicly announced he would not attend Trump's speech to police chiefs in Chicago because he thought the "values of the people of Chicago are more important" than what Trump would say.

"People like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago, and those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace," Trump told the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

"I want Eddie Johnson to change his values, and change them fast," he said. He then called Chicago's violence "embarrassing to us as a nation."

Johnson countered by saying the "national narrative that Chicago is a city on fire is just simply not true."

"Facts matter," he said, touting three years straight of "double digit reduction" in crime and noting that there are "17 neighborhoods in this city that are safer than Manhattan and LA."

"This president is known for doing a lot of talking about the city of Chicago, but if he's truly ready to roll up his sleeves to partner with us, so are we, as long as that partnership reflects who we are as Chicagoans," Johnson said.

Trump later tweeted the city's crime wave "will never stop" as long as Johnson is the police superintedent.

Johnson said he plans to simply "give myself a breather."

"Maybe I'll come back as a reporter," he joked.