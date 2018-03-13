Former Raider Sean Smith Pleads Guilty to Pasadena Assault

Sean Smith #21 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after intercepting a pass by Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting his sister's boyfriend last July 4th in Old Town Pasadena, and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation.

Smith, 30, was taken into custody after pleading guilty to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and admitting an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Smith assaulted and then stomped on the victim's head near the corner of Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard on Independence Day, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Stogel.

The longtime boyfriend of Smith's sister was trying to intervene in a dispute between the siblings, the prosecutor said.

Smith was released Monday by the Oakland Raiders after two seasons with the team. A Pasadena native who attended William Blair High School, he played three seasons of college football at the University of Utah, beginning as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback. He played four years with the Miami Dolphins and three years with the Kansas City Chiefs before going to the Raiders.

