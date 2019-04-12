What to Know Former West Covina Mayor Mike Spence was found unconscious in a hotel room in Costa Mesa on May 4, 2018

A woman placed a call to 911 suggesting he had overdosed on heroin.

Spence was not arrested, but police filed a case with prosecutors who found no evidence of a crime

Former West Covina Mayor Mike Spence, who had battled substance abuse, was found dead in an Ontario motel room. He was 52.

Ontario police responded to a call from staff of the Folk Inn, 204 N. Vineyard Ave., at 5:37 p.m. Thursday about an unconscious man in one of the rooms, Detective Fred Alvarez told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The Ontario Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Alvarez confirmed that the man was Spence, and that the cause of death was pending an autopsy but the initial investigation was for a possible drug overdose.

In July 2016, Spence, who admitted to dealing with substance abuse issues in the past, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he crashed his car into a utility pole, the newspaper reported.

He later pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

This past May, Costa Mesa police found Spence unconscious in a hotel with "controlled-substance items" at the scene, authorities said.

As a result, Spence was stripped of the title of mayor. He stayed on the panel and ran unsuccessfully in November to retain a seat on the City Council.