 'Durr Burger' Landmark from Popular Video Game 'Fortnite Causes Stir in SoCal Desert - NBC Southern California
'Durr Burger' Landmark from Popular Video Game 'Fortnite Causes Stir in SoCal Desert

By Austin Green

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

As the uber-popular video game Fortnite gears up for season five of its Battle Royale mode, several landmarks from the game's map have disappeared through mysterious vortexes. Those landmarks are now starting to reappear--in real life!

The giant "Durr Burger" statue from the Greasy Grove area of the map was discovered in the California desert Friday. The area around the burger has been "restricted" with warning signs, evidence markers, a replica police car that looks exactly like one from the game, and even "agents" dressed like characters from the world of Fortnite.

