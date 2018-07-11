As the uber-popular video game Fortnite gears up for season five of its Battle Royale mode, several landmarks from the game's map have disappeared through mysterious vortexes. Those landmarks are now starting to reappear--in real life!
The giant "Durr Burger" statue from the Greasy Grove area of the map was discovered in the California desert Friday. The area around the burger has been "restricted" with warning signs, evidence markers, a replica police car that looks exactly like one from the game, and even "agents" dressed like characters from the world of Fortnite.
Below, check out some photos of the area.