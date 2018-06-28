Foster a Dog or Cat Before the Fourth

Los Angeles Animal Services is asking potential pet parents to start by fostering an animal; adoption fees will be waived from June 29 through July 1 and again on July 3, 2018.

If you've ever seen your dog ably perform two tasks at once — perhaps he can snooze while also keeping one eye on what you're cooking — then you know that an organization dedicated to the care and placement of animals can also do the same.

And that's what'll be happening at all six Los Angeles city shelters from Friday, June 29 through Sunday, July 1 and again on Tuesday, July 3 (the shelters are closed on Mondays).

The Los Angeles Animal Services is looking to clear those kennels and find sweet situations for animals in need ahead of Fourth of July.

It's a holiday that, unfortunately but predictably, has proven to be a busy time for animal shelters, due to too many confused and frightened critters arriving on their doorsteps.

In 2017, intake at the shelters increased over 5% in the few days surrounding the holiday, as compared to the average from the year.

To make room for the beasties that staffers and volunteers will soon be caring for, and to find loving homes for the animals currently in the shelters, LAAS has proffered a pair of interesting options for potential pet parents.

Looking to adopt outright and right away? Dog adoptions will be free at all six shelters on June 29, 30, July 1, and July 3, thanks to a grant from CBS EcoMedia Inc.

The event is called #4Days4Life

Prefer to foster? That heartwarming option is also available, for both cats and dogs, so ask for details at the shelter you visit or read more here.

"With many people out celebrating, the shelters will be flooded with scared pets," said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services General Manager.

"Our hope is that animal lovers in Los Angeles will open their home and hearts to help orphaned pets. If you aren't ready to adopt, fostering is a great way to see what it's like to have a four-legged addition to your family."

There are "hundreds of wonderful cats and dogs" awaiting a foster right now. And if you'd like to adopt a pup for free? As mentioned, that can be done, too, from June 29 through July 1 and again on the day before Fourth of July.

Note that all animal shelters are closed on Independence Day.

Need more details about the pre-Fourth drive to clear those kennels, through both free dog adoptions and fostering of pups and kits?









