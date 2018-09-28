4 Suspected in 'Knock, Knock' Burglary Crew Arrested

The men arrested included 23-year-old Tyler Williams of Lancaster and 18-year-olds Jermel White, Jermain White and Antonio Houston of Los Angeles. All four men were booked on charges of residential burglary.

Four men who are suspected as working as a "knock-knock" burglary crew were arrested this week in Sun Valley after they allegedly robbed a home, a deputy said Friday.

The men were spotted about 3 p.m. Monday, allegedly committing a home burglary in North Hollywood by a task force made up of the sheriff's major crimes bureau, burglary robbery task force and Simi Valley police, according to Deputy Grace Medrano.

The detectives followed the four as they drove through North Hollywood, Panorama City and into Sun Valley where they parked their car on Burton Street, Medrano said.

Detectives watched as the four men emerged from a home there carrying property. As the suspects prepared to drive off, detectives stopped the four men and arrested them. They recovered more than $7,500 worth of items that included jewelry, designer handbags, electronic equipment and cash, Medrano said.

The men arrested included 23-year-old Tyler Williams of Lancaster and 18-year-olds Jermel White, Jermain White and Antonio Houston of Los Angeles. All four men were booked on charges of residential burglary. Each of the men was being held on $50,000 bail, Medrano said.