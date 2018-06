In June 2018, Santa Monica National Park Service researchers found a litter of four mountain lion kittens in Simi Hills, between the 101 and 118 freeways.The kittens are all female and are now known as P-66, P-67, P-68 and P-69.The mother of the kittens is P-62, who researchers have been tracking since January.Below, a look at the first kitten documented by researchers in the Simi Hills.