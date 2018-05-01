4 to Watch: May Showers, May Day Marches

Here are four stories to watch for Tuesday May 1, 2018.

May Showers: Light rain and even a chance of thunderstorms are in Tuesday's forecast for Southern California as a spring storm rolls into the region. The system will deliver scattered light showers early Tuesday before rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon and into Wednesday.

May Day Marches: Thousands of union members, immigrant-rights advocates and community activists will descend on downtown Los Angeles Tuesday for the annual May Day march beginning at Pershing Square, promising traffic disruptions in the downtown area. Streets closures will be in effect for the afternoon drive.

Caravan at the Border: The first eight asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border were allowed entry into the U.S. Monday evening, according to Reuters. Those eight were the first in a group of nearly 150 people in a caravan of Central American migrants still waiting in Mexico to turn themselves in at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing.

Canyon Road Closed: A seven-month-long partial closure of Benedict Canyon Drive, a key artery connecting the Westside with Mulholland Drive, begins today due to a major water system infrastructure project. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power project will replace a mile of aging water pipeline to ensure reliability and increased capacity for the delivery of drinking water to city residents, and the project will also install four new fire hydrants.











