Fourteen Famous Flicks to Go Big-Screen in 2020

Flying for select cinemas in 2020? The most uproarious farce to ever take place between two wings. Revisit "Airplane!," and a host of other throwback favorites, in the months ahead.

What to Know TCM Big Screen Classics

Throughout 2020 (select dates)

"Ghost," "Babe," and "Airplane!" are all returning to local cinemas for limited-time runs

December is a busy time, the bustling-est of months, thanks to the dozens of errands we must run and oodles of tasks we need to complete.

But high on many a list? Putting together the list of movies you'll watch on New Year's Day, or Christmas Eve, or whatever wintry weekend day you intend to keep close to the couch, and even closer to your pajamas.

Consider, though, that several of the cinematic treats you might choose for at-home viewing in the coming weeks will soon return to theaters in 2020. Which means you may want to skip the December streaming and wait to see your go-to movies again on the super-sized silver screen.

For Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series revealed on Dec. 4, 2019 that fourteen film favorites will make a return engagement to select cinemas next year.

What made the stellar list? "An American in Paris" is up first, in January, while "The Color Purple," "Airplane!," "Annie," "Ghost," "Babe," and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" will all roll out for limited-time runs.

And we do mean "limited-time": Each film will only pop back into our local theaters for a couple of days, so you'll need to keep an eye out for when the treat you want to re-experience, or see for the first time, will be showing.

Tickets will be available through the Fathom Events site on Dec. 6, and hooray and hurrah: You can secure your entry to all the films on the 2020, not just the films that are up first.

So, will you skip "A League of Their Own" or "Fiddler on the Roof" this holiday season, all so you can enjoy them in a theater in 2020? That's up to you. But seeing a beloved flick twice, once from your couch, then from a cinema seat, is still a pajama-fun, popcorn-scented pleasure.

Why not both?

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations