Fourteen Film Favorites to Go Big Screen in 2019

Christmas is an interesting time for film fans, and not just because it revives the annual argument involving whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie or not.

For the yuletide-iest time of the year also sends several cinematic treats from the past back to the big screen, so fans can revisit "Elf" and "It's a Wonderful Life" in the way that the works were first enjoyed: largely and in chargely.

But the rest of the year? It can seem to be a bit empty of iconic films returning to cinemas, at least when compared to the holidays. There are groups and organizations changing this up, however, and, at the forefront, is the partnership between Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies.

For this team-up will once again deliver a dozen movies, plus two extra, to theaters throughout 2019. Movies that were released decades ago, but still rock quite the dedicated fanbase.

If you're a fan of "Field of Dreams" or "Steel Magnolias" or "Glory," but you've only ever watched your go-to flick on the small screen, you're in some happy luck, for those movies, and several others, will be back 'n big in 2019.

As is the way with the TCM Big Screen Classics series, a film will return for two nonconcurrent days, or perhaps three, so keeping on top of the schedule is super-important.

Movies don't play for a month or even a week; you've got two days to catch what you want to see, maybe three.

"The Wizard of Oz 80th Anniversary" is up first, at the end of January, and "My Fair Lady" follows, later in February. Of note? It's the 60th anniversary of "Ben-Hur" in 2019 and the 50th anniversary of "True Grit," and, indeed, both are on the roster.

As is the 50th anniversary of "Hello Dolly," the 25th anniversary of "The Shawshank Redemption," and the 40th anniversary of "Alien."

Oh, and the big 30th for "...When Harry Met Sally" is on the way, too.

For all of the 2019 dates, visit Fathom Events, and visit the TCM Big Screen Classics page.

