Frank Sinatra's Rustic Palm Springs Villa Maggio Back on Market for $4.5M

Frank Sinatra's one-time desert hideaway is back on the market once again, hoping to lure a buyer willing to shell out more than originally asked when it first listed in 2015.

The rustic retreat sat on the market for more than a year with a price tag of $3.9 million. It was later reduced to $3.69 million, but is now hoping to command $4.5 million.

When Sinatra put down roots in a rocky landscape just outside of Palm Springs, he did it his way, designing the rustic retreat fit to entertain a long list of celebrities and dignitaries. Nearly 50 years later, Ol' Blue Eyes' desert hideaway in the mountains above Palm Desert has been listed with surrounding land parcels included. The Los Angeles Times reported the current homeowners, who knew the legendary singer from his days performing in Las Vegas, have meticulously maintained and restored the 1967 compound Sinatra named Villa Maggio.

The lavish estate, which sits on 7.5 acres, is comprised of three separate houses with a total of nine bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms and nine fireplaces. Head outdoors and there is a helipad, swimming pool, tennis court and dance floor, where we can only imagine the crooner and his Rat Pack pals put on a show for guests.