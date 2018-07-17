Frankly, We Love National Hot Dog Day

Score a Haus Dog at a Dog Haus for free on July 18 when you download the Dog Haus app and register and, yes, scan.

It isn't uncommon to spy a dancing hot dog on a movie screen — the bun makes the hot dog's stylish beige jacket — or a hot dog-shaped pillow on a friend's couch or a hot dog saying something sassy on the front of a t-shirt or hot dog-themed dishware, jewelry, socks, and collectibles.

The frank truth?

It's hard not to run into the image of a hot dog, especially in the summertime, the season when the tubes o' meat (and, yes, veggie dogs) rule our fancies, and especially on July 18, which is National Hot Dog Day.

Honest, now, isn't July 18 just about the most choice day for rampant hot-doggery?

After all, it falls just a couple of weeks after Independence Day, a major hot dog holiday, and a few weeks before Labor Day Weekend, which also sees the consumption of buns and bun-filling foodstuffs on the rise.

And, to celebrate, Dog Haus is giving away a free Haus Dog — yep, this is loaded with tasty stuff, like tomatoes and saucy toppings — on July 18. What you need to do on your end? Download the Dog Haus app and register.

Then find your way to Pasadena, Burbank, or another participating location for your oh-so-filling National Hot Dog Day treat.

Looking for a classic hot dog for a buck? That's the special July 18 price for a Big Bite hot dog at participating 7-Eleven stores, all to pay mustard-delish homage to National Hot Dog Day.

The dog days of summer don't end with the conclusion of July 18, though, for around 90 Dachshunds will run in the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 21.

An adult entry? It's three bucks, while kids under 17 will be admitted free.

