Free American Flag Cleaning for Memorial Day

Memorial day weekend is here, a time when many Americans are celebrating the fallen heroes who served our country in the United States Armed Forces.

It is a time when Americans gather with family and friends and let their American flag fly.

But if it’s been a while and that American flag in your cupboard has gotten a bit dusty, ZIPS Dry Cleaners is here to offer to clean your American flag at no charge.

ZIPS Dry Cleaners has three locations in the Los Angeles metro area, in Santa Fe Springs, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa.

"ZIPS Dry Cleaners loves to see our neighbors fly their American flag high and proud, and we can't help but feel a sense of pride every time we see the red, white and blue," says Joe Bernatowicz, co-owner of the three Los Angeles area stores. "That's why we're happy to clean them free of charge - and that's true every day we're open. Big or small, if it has stars and stripes, we'll provide a complimentary cleaning."

Celebrate Memorial Day with a beautifully clean American flag by visiting ZIPS Dry Cleaners.