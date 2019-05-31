Free Auto Show Revs at Third & Fairfax

Worth woofing over: Dozens of classic cars'll swing by the Original Farmers Market and The Grove on Saturday, June 1. Admiring them all? So free.

What to Know Saturday, June 1

Original Farmers Market

Free

Suddenly seeing over a hundred fabulous cars in a single driveway?

Probably not going to happen, unless it happens to be one of the world's longest driveways, and the owner of the driveway happens to have an astounding penchant for possessing a whole fleet of cars.

Suddenly seeing over a hundred fabulous cars parked around the Original Farmers Market and The Grove?

That's definitely going to happen, if you make your way to the clocktower'd landmark on Saturday, June 1.

And, unlike a private driveway, you can actually wonder onto the property, without any drama, and stroll among the gleaming vehicles, all to get a closer look.

For the famous Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is back, for its 25th year, and, as always, dozens of vintage cars, cars that have been exceedingly loved upon by considerate owners, will be on view.

And for free, too.

The theme for 2019?

Better roll up those tee sleeves and stick a wide-toothed comb in your back pocket, for Roar with Gilmore — A Tribute to American Muscle Cars and The Joy of Horsepower will be the fender-filled, vroom-vroom focus.

A focus that will be as wide as a newly paved highway, with "customs, hot rods, trucks, and more" on the grounds.

That the famous food stalls of the Original Farmers Market are nearby, and the restaurants of The Grove, too, makes the day far more tempting than, say, walking around some random person's driveway, all to furtively see their car collection.

