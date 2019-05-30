Free Bugs and Butterflies Day at Riley Wilderness

The educational, family-cool day'll include butterfly garden tours. Flutter to the OC park on Sunday, June 2.

What to Know Sunday, June 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Keeping watch on a tiny lady beetle as it trundles through the garden?

Watching a caterpillar moth zing by your head?

Both are totally free pastimes, if you're lucky enough to catch sight of one of these spectacular insects moving through your field of vision.

But there are other free pastimes associated with winged creatures and itty-bitties that walk low across the land, including one that's legging it for Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park in Coto de Caza on Sunday, June 2.

Make that many-legging it, for the Bugs & Butterflies Day will be all about the wee critters that hold our fascination.

And, of course, the fascination of your tots. Which means there'll be "educational stations and informative exhibits," as well as "... a rock-climbing wall, OC Parks giveaways, OC Bird of Prey raptors for outside and close-up viewing, and games."

Visits the Riley Wilderness butterfly garden, as well as tours, face-painting booths, and giveaways, will also fill the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule.

And if you fall in love with a native plant? They'll be for sale, meaning you may head home with a leafy and thriving memento of the day.

What's the buzz? It's happening at Riley Wilderness Park, on the first Sunday in June, and it is totally free to fly by, like a butterfly.

