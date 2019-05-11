Free Descanso Days: Reservations Now Required

The roses are blooming as May 2019 begins, but there's something else new afoot at the La Cañada Flintridge destination: An advance ticket to for free third Tuesdays is now a must.

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

Free third Tuesdays each month

Reserve your ticket ahead of time online

Connecting with nature?

Just about any book, magazine, podcast, or social feed that talks about wellness will also mention, at some point, how a few hours spent among trees and plants, under the sky, boasts a plethora of lasting benefits.

Clearly a lot of people have received and embraced this important message, for Descanso Gardens has seen an enthusiastic uptick in attendance during its monthly free-admission day.

How enthusiastic was this particular uptick?

A lot of nature buffs have showed on recent free third Tuesdays, so many, in fact, that the gardens have now instituted a reservation process.

Yes, it is still free to visit Descanso Gardens every third Tuesday of the month. Yes, you'll now need to secure your spot in advance, which is also free to do.

The next free Tuesday is May 21, and reservations are open. But, for sure, these free days'll surely book up each month, so keep in mind that a reservation may be made three weeks ahead of the free Tuesday starting at 10 in the morning.

There are also two times to keep in mind, on the free third Tuesday you're visiting: 9 a.m. and in the early afternoon, at 1 o'clock.

While you can definitely secure your spot online, you can also give Descanso Gardens a ring, if that's more your style, or book your reservation there, if you're there, soaking up all of that nature-abundant splendor.

Speaking of nature-abundant splendor, the roses are really rising the occasion in the garden, as is their charming way in May.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations