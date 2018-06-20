Free El Segundo Art Walk Kicks Off

Southern California can claim so many catchy tunes, ditties that memorably give particular cities and neighborhoods a shout-out, it's true. But few tunes have remained as iconic, sing-along-able, and town-famous as "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo" from A Tribe Called Quest. Now the beloved 1990 song will receive a picture-worthy tribute in the form of a wallet-centered art installation from artists London Kaye and Dylan Gonzalez, a buzzed-about work that will be on view at the El Segundo Art Walk.



The free event will happen each third Thursday night in June, July, and August, which means, you bet, the first one is up. Head for Smoky Hollow and the downtown area for looks at studios, galleries, restaurants, bars, and more on Thursday, June 21. And where to see the large-scale wallet? Find it at the ESAQ Headquarters at 314 Main Street. It'll be on view during every 2018 summer artwalk. Mr. Gonzalez, by the by, hails from El Segundo, and London Kaye is the well-known street artist.



Say "hey" to the wallet, find a new art space to follow, pick up some savory noshes, and bask in the El-Segundo-ness of this thriving art scene. It's year #4 for the bustling free art walk, so count on plenty of return fans.