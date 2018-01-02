Free Entry for SoCal Firefighters at Queen Mary's CHILL

The big ship is saying thank you with gratis admission for firefighters around the region through Sunday, Jan. 7.

What to Know Through Sunday, Jan. 7

Free admission for SoCal Firefighters

Ice skating, dance shows, global eats, and more

Showing our deep and true appreciation for those brave people who so valiantly serve their communities in times of urgency and crisis?

We do it in a number of ways, from picnics thrown in honor of our local fire station to surprise cookie drop-offs at the main door to letters written (and drawings drawn), all to express how very much we do adore our firefighters.

Some of the larger destinations, too, also want to show that heartfelt appreciation, and while cookie deliveries aren't involved, free admission for firefighters often is (woohoo).

Fire and Law Enforcement Tribute Days resume at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, which means that police personnel and firefighters, as well as a host of other employees in a variety of service categories, can enter the theme park for free (and gain discounted admission for up to six of their friends or family).

The final date for 2018 is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

And in Long Beach, at the Queen Mary? CHILL, the seasonal icy-cool spectacular, continues through Sunday, Jan. 7. To spotlight all that firefighters do, Urban Commons, the leaseholder of the famous ocean-liner, is welcoming fire personnel, for free, through the remainder of the event.

Also, firefighters' family members will receive 50% off a Grand Expedition pass. Just be sure to bring your badge with you, and to show it at the ticket booth.

Ice skating, dance performances, a chance to purchase eats from around the world, and other goodies are on the festive docket at the ship. While firefighters will receive a free pass, be sure to bring a bit of extra cash for snacks or other extras that appeal.

"This is a special time of year for many communities and their families," said Dan Zaharoni, Urban Commons Chief Development Officer.

"We wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication for our local firefighters during these past weeks and current days. We know many towns and homes have been lost, but many more have been saved due to the work of these amazing men and women."

To find all the info you need on the Knott's Berry Farm deal as well as what's happening at CHILL at the Queen Mary, swing by their sites before going Buena Park or Long Beach.

