Free Farmers Market Auto Show Lauds Lowriders

A gorgeous, chrome-gleamful, paint-artistic, asphalt-adjacent automobile, the kind of car that has earned its lucky lowrider status? Spying one, out on the street, can make you do a triple-take, or a quadruple-take, but asking the driver of the dream machine to pull over, so you can take a closer look, typically isn't in the car(ds). You'll need to enjoy the too-brief encounter before the customized vehicle rolls off, taking its stellar design, elaborate interior, and low/slow vibe with it.



But the Original Farmers Market will give lowrider lovers a chance to look closer, over several hours, at the 24th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show. "Low and Slow — A Tribute to American Lowriders" is the 2018 theme, and "(n)early 100 breathtaking American classics" will be on view near the public market and its shopping center neighbor, The Grove. Make that free view, for no admission is required to attend



How to say hi to the lowriders and the people who own and lovingly care for them? Be at the market from 11 a.m. to 5 o'clock on Saturday, June 2. Here's a few sweet snaps of some cars now, all to stoke that craving for cool customization.