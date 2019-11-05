Free Fun to Crop up at Ventura County Farm Day

Spend five hours toodling around the county and soaking up agra-knowledge aplenty. Tours and demos are part of the Nov. 9 event, which is free to attend.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 9

20+ farms will open to visitors following the self-guided tour

Tours, soap-making demos, animal visits, a corn maze, food for purchase

Driving through verdant farmland, the kind that is lush with leafy vegetables or orchards popping with fruit, is an experience that many a Ventura County visitor has had over the years.

But throwing on the turn signal and pulling off the highway, all to find out more about the farm you just saw? What it grows, what it knows, its history, its people, and, oh goodness, the animals that may also call the property home?

We don't have the opportunity to do that very often. After all, farms are busy places and we're on our way through. But those farms become the places we're going to on one special day of the year, a day that's about to burst with the ripeness of a freshly grown berry on Saturday, Nov. 9.

That's Ventura County Farm Day, a free event that is all about inviting visitors to get acquainted with the growers and makers of the region.

Over 20 farms and ranches are on board for the self-guided happening, which will give attendees the chance to go at their own pace and call upon the farms that interest them the most.

Local agricultural groups are also participating.

And each farm and ranch is a bit different, so you'll likely want to call upon a few to really get a feel for the wide variety of roles and goals found around the area.

Earthtrine Farm in the Ojai Valley is known for its kale, chard, and other greens, while Houweling's Tomatoes will have tastes of the hydroponically grown tomatoes that flourish so well at its Camarillo property.

The raising of alpacas, olive oil production, and healthy soil are three more topics you're bound to encounter during the fascinating farm-fun day.

Feeling peckish after all of the learning you're going to do? There's a Farm Day BBQ Lunch, helmed by Cowboy John's Smoking BBQ, at Oxnard Historic Farm Park.

Your best bet? Peruse all of the participating farms, and where they're located, and then map out your must-sees from there.

The whole bountiful bash lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so an early start is recommended.

After all, farms are up and bustling early in the day, each and every day; why shouldn't we farm fans do the same on our free day of farm exploration?

