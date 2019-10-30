Free Grand Avenue Fest Brims with Cultural Gems

It's the fifth annual Grand Ave. Arts: All Access event, and it will feature workshops, performances, DJs, and a beer garden, too. Dance your way to the DTLA destination on Saturday, Nov. 2.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skull-drawing workshop, altars, DJs, a beer garden, more

Knowing certain things about the city as well as you know your own name? You can probably name several dozen without pondering the topic for long.

And high on many lists has to be the following true statement: Good cultural offerings can always be found along Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles.

For that is the celebrated stretch that is home to The Broad, and Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Music Center Plaza, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Colburn School, and Grand Park, too.

So on any day of the week, at any time of the year, something wonderful will be up at one or more of these local treasures.

But on Saturday, Nov. 2, that "something wonderful" element will be out under the sky, and along the avenue, as part of the free Grand Ave. Arts: All Access festival.

It's been around for a half decade now, and it consistently has delivered a host of kid-engaging activities, live dance performances, and other slices of cultural splendor to those who stop by.

And stop by, you should, if you dig soaking up excellent sounds, and craft-making, and art enjoyment, all without paying money.

Well, there is a new beer garden in 2019, so stow some cash for that. But skull-painting workshops, and the chance to make miniature piñatas, and creating colorful wonders out of tissue paper may all be savored in the sweetest and most gratis sense.

Listen for DJs, and watch for the Baile Folklorico presentations, and be sure to make time to stroll by a moving, marigold-amazing line-up of Día de los Muertos altars while calling upon the storied stretch of DTLA.

