Free Haus Dogs as Dog Haus USC Reopens

Dig a loaded-up Haus Dog? You can score one, without paying a thing, as the Dog Haus location near the University of Southern California says hello again on Friday, Jan. 11.

What to Know Friday, Jan. 11

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

3335 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Dog Haus, that started-in-Pasadena haute hot-doggery, has gained a reputation for giving away free Haus Dogs, the boutique chain's signature menu offering, with each new store opening.

So committed to this tradition is the company that even a reopening qualifies for the gourmet giveaway. Proof? You only need head for the USC-close Dog Haus, the one that just observed "a short semester off," on Friday, Jan. 11.

For that's the day the Figueroa munch-porium reopens, after a few shuttered months, and that's day that you can walk out with a free Haus Dog. (Assuming you don't gobble it right there, within a minute of first holding it in your hands.)

One more step? To score that freebie, you'll want to open the Dog Haus app and check in at the store.

Find your fancy free frankfurter from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (so, yep, just remember eleven, as in the 11th of January, starting at 11 in the morning and ending at 11 that night, and you're good).

Also on board for this old-but-made-new-again Dog Haus? Hangover Sunday, on Sunday, Jan. 13. The first 50 people at the USC location on that date will receive a complimentary burger called The Hangover, when, yes, they check in with the app.

What's on the burger? A fried egg, for starters, and Haus chili, and some other savory additions. Holding it all in place? A grilled King's Hawaiian roll.

So hello again, Dog Haus o' Figueroa Boulevard, and hi to you, opening day Haus Dog giveaway fun. And hey there, Hangover Sunday, with your fried egg and chili and awesome bread and giveaway mindset.

