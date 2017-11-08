Free Ice Cream: Halo Top Scoop Shop Debut

Free ice cream? Those three fairly succinct words, and the twelve letters that form them, can summon more rainbows and unicorns and sunbeams and smiles than practically any other words or combination of letters.

Debate it, scorn it, but the fact remains: People will go for a cone or cup of something gooey and gratis, especially, and here's the asterisk, if the edible has a bit of novelty or just-got-here-ness or a very devoted fan base.

Which Halo Top Creamery does. You might have heard of "low-calorie, low-sugar, high-protein" sweet that's sold in stores, including some Whole Foods and Ralphs Grocery locations. You might be eating a pint now, slow bite by slow bite. You might have a freezer that's solely devoted to housing your Halo Top collection.

Westfield Topanga is getting its very own Halo Top shop, though, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 15, which is technically, if you want to get down to it, Thanksgiving Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve, meaning you're free to pursue a few indulgences if you're already in the spirit of the holiday.

Free ice cream will be presented to "first-time guests and loyal fans from 10 a.m. to close" on the 15th, and flavors may include Red Velvet, Salted Caramel, Pancakes and Waffles, and Vanilla Bean. And if you're more of a soft-server, in your sweets-oriented leanings? Halo Top has those, too, with lickable options like Birthday Cake and Peanut Butter Cup ready to go.

Halo Top tacos and ice cream sandwiches will also be options for those eager to move beyond the longstanding, tried/true world of the cup or cone.

Where to find all of this frosty, smile-making, unicorn-inviting, rainbow-happy goodness? On the 2nd level dining terrace at Westfield Topanga.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations