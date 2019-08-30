Free Kitten Adoptions to Aid 'Overflowing' Shelters

Best Friends in Mission Hills and NKLA in West LA are holding pay-nothing adoptions for sweet kit-kats over Labor Day Weekend 2019.

What to Know Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 15321 Brand Boulevard in Mission Hills

NKLA Pet Adoption Center at 1845 Pontius Avenue in West LA

Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, 2019

There's so much back-to-school energy in the air, and even those of us who aren't going anywhere near a book bag or pencil case are feeling that effervescent energy.

In short? New starts are the order of the day. And those gotta-change-it-up beginnings can take on many forms, with some fresh starts involving furry critters in need.

If your next chapter, the one you're eager to start ASAP, could have a new friend in it, do stop by either Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills or NKLA in West LA over Labor Day Weekend.

Why? Because both kitten and cat adoptions will be free. So free. As free as the sort of breeze that ruffles a kitten's whiskers or a butterfly that dances above a curious cat's head.

"Best Friends and city shelters are overflowing with adoptable kittens," says the organization. So the moment to act is meow.

We mean "now," of course. Or do we?

Your new sweetheart will be spayed or neutered, and they'll be rocking a microchip, too, in the rare but it-happens chance you're ever parted.

Vaccines? Those will be in order, too.

There's lots of new energy in the air, and whether you put it down to back-to-school-ism, or fall's-on-the-way magic, it's a fine moment to connect with a kit or cat who needs you.

Meow that's something we can sign on for, as fast as an especially sassy feline twitches her tail.

