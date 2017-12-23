Free Performances Festoon the LA County Holiday Celebration

Las Colibri will bring amazing music to the 2017 happening, which sings/dances/celebrates at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 24.

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 24

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

3 to 6 p.m.

Rush, go, speed ahead, power through, power on, never stop, do more, repeat?

All of the articles and TV shows detailing how we too often trammel through the holidays do have a point: People engage in the whole "headlong" thing rather frequently as the close of the year draws near.

So those places where we pause, and even sit, and turn off our power-through-a-tude for a few minutes are to be valued, even treasured. A chair by the fireplace, a pillow in the window, and a friend's couch can all offer us respite, and joy, in late December.

As can the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, a seat-packed place that offers joy and soaring thoughts and happy fancies over many days of the year.

But on Christmas Eve? Those seats get a little sparklier, as they're filled by people ready to watch the Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, a gift to Southern Californians from the Los Angeles Board of County Supervisors.

The free song- and dance-adorned event, which leaps and croons from 3 to 6 p.m., began in 1958. The celebration offers a showcase for a host of regional troupes, groups, and singers, so come prepared to delight in our area's bounteous offerings of cultural goodness.

The City Ballet of Los Angeles will appear at the on-stage presentation for the first time ever in 2017, M-Pact'll bring the "popular holiday songs," and the JC Culture foundation will summon a lively lion dance, with a cameo from a Chinese dragon.

A mask dance from West Africa courtesy of Le Ballet Dembaya is on the schedule, while traditional handbells shall sounds when the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble take the stage.

Parking at the Music Center? It's free during the event.

Arriving when you can and leaving when you must? Also just fine. And finding it on PBS SoCal KOCE, if you can't take a seat, in person, at the Dorothy Chandler?

Yes, it'll be streamed live, so you can watch and listen and dance along as you prepare your holiday feast (or do the 17 other things you must on Dec. 24).

We're in full-on plunge ahead time, no doubt, but finding a chair inside the grand Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for this free treat, one that shines multiple lights on the multiple performance groups of our city, is a highly important pause to take, too.

But it isn't really a true pause since, fingers crossed, your heart and mind will likely be moved by the shining songs and inspiring movement emanating from that famous stage.

