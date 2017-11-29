How to Get a Free Pie From Denny's

Denny's was offering a free pie to people who use the new mobile ordering platform and make a purchase. The offer was through Christmas 2017.

It won't just be sugarplum fairies dancing in your head -- Denny's will give you a free pie until Christmas when you make a purchase.

The deal started Cyber Monday and will run through Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Denny's has unveiled "Denny's on Demand," an online and mobile ordering service.

When a user signs up for the new service, spends $20 and uses the coupon code "FREEPIE," they get an entire pumpkin or pecan pie.

The user must pick up the order or use delivery where available.

"At Denny's, we take great pride in sharing meals with family and friends throughout the holidays," said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny's. "However, we know how hectic this time of year can be so we're offering our guests a taste of convenience that will allow them to spend more time with each other and less time preparing a meal to please every picky member of the family!"

