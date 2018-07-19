Free Salsa Dancing, One Night, Two DTLA Spots

Both Union Station and The Music Center will offer free salsa dancing on Friday, July 20. The Music Center's event is at Grand Park, while you'll want to head for the Ticketing Hall at Union Station.

What to Know Friday, July 20 in the evening

Union Station and Grand Park

Free, with live music and dancing

It may take five minutes to drive between Union Station and Grand Park, and about 15 minutes to cover the distance on foot, but how long might you clock from the historic landmark to the City Hall-adjacent green space if you were to salsa the whole way?

That depends on a few factors, of course.

The number of dips and twirls and side basics you like to incorporate into your salsa dancing is one consideration.

Also, is your partner is a buff of the back basic or the cumbia basic or a medley of classic steps and moves?

Whether you salsa dance from Grand Park to Union Station on the evening of Friday, July 20, or from Union Station to Grand Park, is entirely up to you and your co-dancer, but do know this: There are two major salsa dancing events, fairly close to each other, happening at the same time, or nearly, and they're both free to join.

At Union Station? A free Metro Art salsa night twirling through the train station's iconic Ticketing Hall from 8:30 to 10 o'clock on July 20, with La Picante providing the gorgeous tunes. Arrive a bit early, at 8 p.m., for a salsa suelta lesson from Kati Hernandez (yep, you'll be partner-free during the instruction, all to allow you to focus on your own steps and style).

At Grand Park? Dance DTLA, the summer series presented by The Music Center, begins at 7, and ends at 11 p.m., and zowza: The theme for July 20 is indeed salsa, and what salsa-ing you shall do in the happy group of revelers. You'll be dancing under the stars, of course, if that's an added thrill to a thrilling night full of marvelous moves and music.

Clearly you could call upon both spots, and dance to a number of canciones at each lovely location.

So salsa along the streets of downtown if you feel like it, between the two places. Though Metro Red Line, of course, might expedite your journey.

