Free 'Salsa on the Alley' to Dance in Old Pas

Join a festive Day of the Dead evening on Oct. 25 in Old Pasadena, where live music and skull face painting will lend the night joy and loveliness.

What to Know Oct. 25 and 26, 2019

Free

RSVP required for Oct. 25 dancing; no RSVP needed for Oct. 26 events

Think of the last t-shirt depicting a skeleton you saw, or mug, or painting, or candle.

Was the skeleton smiling? Perhaps even dancing? Such is the way with Day of the Dead. It's an occasion full of festive feeling, which means that, yes, in spirit, even those who have gone before us are looking to raise the roof.

But have you yourself ever raised the proverbial roof at a gathering devoted to muertos-based merriment? Here's your chance, and it is a free one, too.

A bonus? It's a history-laden district, which is sure to add atmosphere. Another bonus? There's free face-painting, of the skull variety, if you'd like to truly step into the spirit of the occasion.

It's Salsa on the Alley, a three-hour, pay-nothing party in Old Pasadena. It's happening just under a week ahead of Día de los Muertos, on Friday, Oct. 25, and while entry is free, you'll need to RSVP. Spots are filling up fast, too.

Prepare to swing to the "Afro-Latin fusion rhythms" of La Junta at Big Bang Theory Way at Union Street, then kick it to Son Mayor, the 11-piece orchestra set to summon some strong salsa vibes.

The skull-sweet face-painting begins at 5:30 p.m., if you'd like to fully prep before the dancing commences, and it wraps at 8:30, just 30 minutes before the festival takes its final bow.

And on Saturday, Oct. 26? The Day of the Dead celebrations continue in Old Pasadena, with a community altar, craft-making, mariachi music, and calavera face-painting.

That's a daytime to-do, one that will make merry just past sundown, and is also free. More information is available here.

It's a free jamboree that's sure to cross the veil, and connect this world and the next, in spirit, for a few hours. Dance your way to Old Pas, SoCal esqueletos, for a party full of merry magic.

