Get a Free Thanksgiving Meal at These SoCal Spots - NBC Southern California
Get a Free Thanksgiving Meal at These SoCal Spots

Here are the places you can go to grab a bite

By Andrew Fortin-Caldera

Published 2 hours ago

    Thanksgiving Roast Turkey Dinner

    Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and organizations across Los Angeles are offering free meals to those in need for the holiday. Here are the places you can go to grab a bite.

    Operation Warm Wishes Presents: The 11th Annual Unity in the Community Thanksgiving Spectacular

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    Where: Peppertree Park 230 W. First St., Tustin, CA 92780

    In addition to a turkey dinner, the event will include music, a movie tent, video game tent and even free dog groomings from a professional groomer. More information can be found here.

    We Give Thanks, Inc. Thanksgiving Dinner

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Where: Honda Center 2695 East Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92806

    The organization will be offering its 33rd annual dinner. Volunteer shifts are full, but anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to see if any opportunities are available. More information can be found here.

    Cambria Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Where: Veteran’s Hall 1000 Main St., Cambria, CA 93428

    The community of Cambria will offer a free dinner. For more information, or if you wish to volunteer, call the Vineyard Church at 805-203-5147.

    Café Gratitude 15th Annual Free Thanksgiving

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Where: 512 Rose Ave, Venice, 90291, CA

    Café Gratitude is a vegan restaurant. In addition to its free Thanksgiving dinner, it offers a variety of holiday sides and pies for purchase. More information can be found here.

    Westside Thanksgiving

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Where: West LA Civic Center, 1645 Corinth Ave., 90025

    Westside Thanksgiving has been hosting its community celebration since 1982. In addition to dinner, the organization offers free haircuts, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, vaccinations and more. More information can be found here.

    Laugh Factory’s 40th Annual Free Thanksgiving Feast

    When: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    Where: Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

    Comedians such as Tim Allen and Dane Cook will help serve guests guests a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Comics will perform live shows following each meal served throughout the day.

