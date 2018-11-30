Free 'TubaChristmas' Summons Sonorous Seasonal Vibes

Hear one hundred tubas and baritone/euphonium players at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 2

7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills

A variety of instruments come together to make up a concert, generally, and us saying so isn't going to stir controversy in the slightest.

After all, violins swirl around and through the notes produced by the cello, guitars and drums work in tandem, and the whole aural-mazing moment fills a listener's brain with beautiful sensations created by a host of instruments doing their own particular thing.

But what if you could experience a concert boasting over 100 instruments, in all, instruments that are all, for the most part, the same? Or, at least, instruments that sit within the same family tree?

You'd likely be at one of the most famous concerts of the holiday season, a happening that's been toot-toot-bumpa-bump-ing for over four decades now.

It's TubaChristmas, a brassy and light-hearted celebration that pops up in cities hither, yon, and even yonner.

As for "hither," as in here?

There are a number of shows showing up around Southern California, including the mondo event brassing up the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Admission is free, and guests can expect to see 100 or so tuba players, as well as musicians wielding baritones and euphoniums, creating 90 minutes of merry magic.

Classic carols will be visited, as well as Hanukkah songs, and players and audience members alike are known to wear their most festive finery.

Or, you know... a hat with a snowman on it. That works as well.

Whether you're totally into tubas or don't know much about the large and shiny instrument, that splashy centerpiece of just about every marching band, TubaChristmas is a fine way to spend an early December night.

How much tuba is too much? The question is, will this tuba-tastic night not be enough? This may just begin, or further encourage, your journey into tuba-based super-fandom.

