Free Tweed Bike Ride Spins Through Culver City

Rock your vintage best and bring your bicycle along for this Metro-helmed Sunday lark on Feb. 25 at noon.

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 25, noon to 2:30 p.m.

Culver City Expo Station

Free

You know this, and we all know this, if you've spent any time in Southern California: Wearing tweed, at high noon, isn't really a thing that's done with much frequency in zip codes beginning with 9.

Of course, you're welcome to don tweed whenever you like, but the warm fabric, and the warm sunshine, can make a person enrobed in the thick material a tad too damp in the forehead area.

Add the notion of pursuing an activity, like riding a bicycle, and you're faced with a face that's sure to be exceptionally moist.

There are exceptions, and one is just ahead on Sunday, Feb. 25. That's when the BEST Tweet Ride, a bike event organized by the Metro Bicycle Education Safety Training Program, sets off from the Culver City Expo Station, all to explore and enjoy "The Heart of Screenland."

Will your forehead grow damp if you're wearing head-to-toe tweed? Maybe, but we're experiencing one of the coldest streaks we've had 'round these parts in recent memory, making it a primo day to head out, on two wheels, while clad in toasty tweed.

Vintage wear is also encouraged, should you not own anything from the tweed family.

It's free to join. You'll want to bring your own bike, and a lock, and read all, and sign a waiver, found here.

The ride is described as "mostly flat" and covering "approx. 3-5 miles."

The meet-up time is noon, it ends at 2:30 p.m., and you'll take in many silver-screen-esque sights around the cinematic city, which was famously home to the making of "The Wizard of Oz" as well as other iconic films.

Now that we think about it, the Mayor of Munchkin City sports quite the tweedy look in the film. Who, then, will show up dressed in honor of this character? Sure some SoCal cyclist owns an all-green suit and handsome plaid vest.

Enjoy the brisk weather, on your bike, in "The Heart of Screenland," whatever outfit you choose to rock.

