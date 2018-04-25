Free Two-Day Dental Clinic to Be Held in Orange County - NBC Southern California
Free Two-Day Dental Clinic to Be Held in Orange County

The clinic is being held April 27-28

By Whitney Irick

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    California Dental Association

    A free dental clinic will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend.

    The California Dental Association Foundation and CDA are hosting a two-day dental clinic to provide free oral health care to approximately 1,900 people.

    The clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. on both days.

    The first 300 people in line on Thursday will receive a wristband, guaranteeing treatment on Friday. Anyone without a wristband will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Potential patients are allowed to line up as early as 3 a.m., according to a news release.

    In additional to various dental procedures, CDA will also offer oral health education and assistance finding ongoing care.

    The nonprofit organization estimates that 30 percent of Californians face barriers to dental care.

    The Anaheim Convention Center is located at 800 West Katella Ave. in Anaheim.

