Free Vaccination Day For Children in Los Angeles

The Saban Clinic will be offering, on Monday, free vaccines for children before returning to school.

The day is in response to the recent increase in measles cases in the county and there will also be vaccines available for adults who take their children and need immunization.

The event will take place between 8 in the morning and 8 at night

To receive the vaccine, parents must keep the following documents: child's immunization record, photo identification of the parent / guardian and their child's insurance card.

If the child does not have insurance, the organizers will also offer help to enroll him in Medi-Cal.

Free vaccination day

When: Monday, August 12 - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Saban Clinic: 5205 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038

There will be parking available on the street