Caught on Camera: Burglar Breaks Out Dance Moves

Security cameras at a Fresno business captured a thief breaking into a celebratory dance.

Detectives were looking through three days of security camera video in the commercial burglary investigation when they came across the dancing bandit, suspected stealing a laptop. The subject was arrested near the business in possession of the stolen item.

Officers also said the man had a key to the building and another that unlocked an office suite from which the laptop was stolen. Authorities later discovered the man had several warrants for his arrest, including a probation warrant.

He was arrested on suspicion of sotlen property and providing false information. He allegedly gave officers a fake name after he was taken into custody.