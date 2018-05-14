Caught on Camera: Burglar Breaks Out Dance Moves - NBC Southern California
Caught on Camera: Burglar Breaks Out Dance Moves

Police brought the celebration to an end a short time later when the thief was arrested near the Fresno business

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    Security cameras at a Fresno business captured a thief breaking into a celebratory dance.

    Detectives were looking through three days of security camera video in the commercial burglary investigation when they came across the dancing bandit, suspected stealing a laptop. The subject was arrested near the business in possession of the stolen item.

    Officers also said the man had a key to the building and another that unlocked an office suite from which the laptop was stolen. Authorities later discovered the man had several warrants for his arrest, including a probation warrant.

    He was arrested on suspicion of sotlen property and providing false information. He allegedly gave officers a fake name after he was taken into custody.

