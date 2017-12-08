NewsChopper4 above Fillmore as the Thomas Fire burns into fifth day Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

What to Know As of Friday morning, 132,000 acres have been scorched.

The blaze is 10 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in place, adding residents in the Fillmore area.

Firefighters were making slow advancements in the destructive 132,000-Acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County as the blaze reached 10 percent containment Friday.

All in all, 50,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders as the area of Fillmore was added to the growing list.

The fire, which ignited Monday at 6:30 p.m., destroyed 427 structures, leaving residents homeless as the more than 2,500 firefighters struggled to control the fast-moving flames.

The fire, fanned by a high-pressure ridge that blocked any rain activity from reaching the West Coast of California, continued to burn on the north and east side of Highway 150 and west side of Highway 30.

Thomas Fire Ravages Through Ventura for Fourth Day

The devastating Thomas Fire continues to scorch through Ventura County for a fourth day with no sign of slowing. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. (Published 6 hours ago)

Along the southern front, crews were mopping up the fire and were planning on canceling evacuations for Ventura Thursday evening.



Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in Santa Barbara County. He requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for federal assistance for the fires burning in Southern California, following emergency proclamations issued this week for San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Area encompassed by Hall Road on the west, Sespe Creek on the east, Highway 126 on the south, and Las Padres National Forest on the north.

Voluntary evacuations

Area encompassed by Sespe on the west, Fillmore City on the south, Burson Ranch on the east, and Las Padres National Forest to the north.

Thomas Fire Continues Raging in Ventura County

As of Wednesday night, 90,000 acres have been scorched and over 50,000 residents have been evacuated in the Ventura County Area. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11 p.m. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

Evacuation Center

Santa Paula Community Center: 530 West Main Street in Santa Paula.

Animal Evacuations

Animals may be evacuated to the Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.

