What to Know
As of Friday morning, 132,000 acres have been scorched.
The blaze is 10 percent contained.
Mandatory evacuations are in place, adding residents in the Fillmore area.
Firefighters were making slow advancements in the destructive 132,000-Acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County as the blaze reached 10 percent containment Friday.
All in all, 50,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders as the area of Fillmore was added to the growing list.
The fire, which ignited Monday at 6:30 p.m., destroyed 427 structures, leaving residents homeless as the more than 2,500 firefighters struggled to control the fast-moving flames.
The fire, fanned by a high-pressure ridge that blocked any rain activity from reaching the West Coast of California, continued to burn on the north and east side of Highway 150 and west side of Highway 30.
Along the southern front, crews were mopping up the fire and were planning on canceling evacuations for Ventura Thursday evening.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in Santa Barbara County. He requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for federal assistance for the fires burning in Southern California, following emergency proclamations issued this week for San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Area encompassed by Hall Road on the west, Sespe Creek on the east, Highway 126 on the south, and Las Padres National Forest on the north.
Voluntary evacuations
Area encompassed by Sespe on the west, Fillmore City on the south, Burson Ranch on the east, and Las Padres National Forest to the north.
Evacuation Center
Santa Paula Community Center: 530 West Main Street in Santa Paula.
Animal Evacuations
Animals may be evacuated to the Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.
See a full list of school closures here.