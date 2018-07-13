Friday the 13th Deal Now Haunting ScareLA Fans

Planning on attending the fright con over the final weekend of August? Save money by buying a ticket for 50% off during a flash Friday the 13th sale.

What to Know Aug. 25 and 26, 2018

24-hour Friday the 13th ticket sale

50% off with promo code FRIDAY13

Friday the 13th is, without quibble, entirely legendary for its luck associations, meanign that it usually involves a few tropes, or symbols, or charms that some fortune-seekers (or ill fortune-avoiders) hold especially close.

A clover of the four-leafed variety? That's surely in some pockets when a Friday that happens to be the 13th day of the month rolls around.

A talisman with potential powers, like a stone or favorite piece of jewelry? There are numerous souls who hold such items especially close to their hearts throughout a Friday the 13th.

A promo code?

Welllll.

That's not quite as common, admittedly, because promo codes usually have to do with saving funds on an especially fun thing. But what's that ghostly moaning in the not-so-far-off distance? Could it be ScareLA, a fan convention diabolically devoted to all things related to Halloween?

It could be, and it indeed is, and here's where the fun promo code comes in: To celebrate Friday the 13th, all day long, the organizers of the chill-tacular are offering 50% off a ticket with the promo code FRIDAY13.

Should you nab a discount Friday the 13th ticket to the annual event, and nab it as quickly as a werewolf crosses a foggy moor, you won't have to wait long to use it, for ScareLA will haunt the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 25.

And we're not merely whistling at midnight when we throw down the word "haunt," for the 2018 gathering will feature the all-new Descend into Darkness, a "fully immersive show" of the most skin-tingling, "eek"-summoning sort.

Vendors selling all manner of spooky goods, live, before-your-eyes monsters, amazing illustrators and artists, and other eerie elements will fill the festival with dreadful delight and/or delightful dread.

Tarry not, though, Friday the 13th revelers, for your good luck begins here, with information on how to score a ticket for 50% off to one of Summerween's most phantom-tastic to-dos.









