Frolic at the Free 'Beach Ball' in Santa Monica

A four-hour festivity, all to lend joy to the Annenberg Community Beach House's 10th anniversary, will take to the beachside landmark on Sunday, April 28.

What to Know Annenberg Community Beach House

Sunday, April 28

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Questions often and understandably arise around a cool, ocean-close destination.

"Is there a fee?" is one question, or "can we even go?" is another (should membership be exclusive).

So knowing that there is a picturesque place, next to the ocean in Santa Monica, that has adhered to the following tenets for the last ten years, is a real joy and a comfort, too: "A Public Destination, Open to All, No Membership Required."

It's the Annenberg Community Beach House we're talking about, a spot famous for its splashy pool, its family-festive events, and its community cred.

You can pay tribute to the destination on the occasion of its first decade, on Sunday, April 28, when the celebratory Beach Ball takes place.

Oh yes, it's free.

Oh sweet, it is four hours long.

Oh yeah, you and the kids or your pal or just your own awesome self can join in "fun, music, and games!" on the sand from 10 a.m. to 2 o'clock.

Oh fab, you'll score a 10th anniversary beach ball by attending.

How many laps have you swum over the last decade? How many cardboard yachts have you and your tots sailed together?

And have you signed up for a synchronized swimming class yet or attended the beach house's popular Sunset Swims?

There's been a lot of water under the bridge, or, rather, waves in the pretty pool over the last decade, and the Annenberg Community Beach House is throwing the kind of free and free-spirited to-do that fits the big-a-tude of the moment.

